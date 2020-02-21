FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A firebug has struck again in a Lauderhill neighborhood.
For the third time in just over a month, Sheria Wilson said someone has set something on her property on fire.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Boulevard Woods South.
All three of the vehicles in her driveway were set on fire, but they were able to quickly extinguish the flames. The damage to the vehicles was not extensive.
“It’s scary because we have kids in the house and the next time who knows, they may throw something through the window or something. We were in there sleeping good and there’s somebody out here trying to destroy us. We just move d here last year in May and it’s crazy,” said Wilson.
Wilson said someone also set cars on fire at her neighbor’s house before the fires started happening at her home. She said first it was a single vehicle, then someone set fire to the back portion of her roof.
Wilson said she and her neighbor have no clue as to who is doing this or why.
Wilson’s landlord said he plans to install security cameras.
You must log in to post a comment.