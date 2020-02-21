



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — From Rachael Ray to Bobby Flay, celebrity chefs are in town this weekend for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, where fine-palated foodies enjoy gourmet grub in the sand of South Beach.

All proceeds from the Festival benefit the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University. The festival has raised more than $30 million for the school since its inception.

FIU culinary students help with the Festival every step of the way, including helping Giada De Laurentiis’ team. Thursday, some of them picked mint and other fresh herbs to add the pistachio salsa verde that would be drizzled over grilled lamb chops served at De Laurentiis’ later that night.

At the event, FIU students in white chef coats and caps grilled and plated the lamb, which was one of the most buzzed about dishes of the night.

Some of the biggest names in the culinary world are feeding more than 65,000 people at more than 100 events during the four-day festival through Sunday.

There is the famous burger bash on Friday night hosted by Rachael Ray, that includes juicy entries from burger joints around the country, a Saturday brunch with legendary French chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and an all you can eat BBQ feast on Saturday night with Guy Fieri.

There is so much to do, see, eat and drink at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

