



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Six years after Noemi Gonzalez disappeared without a trace from her North Miami home, her sister-in-law says she will “never give up” searching for her.

“There is not even a thought that we will give up searching for Noemi,” said Liz Gonzalez to CBS4’s Peter D’Oench. “It’s been 6 long years and the family misses her dearly. As a family, you just don’t give up hope that somehow, someway, we will find her. We are never going to give up.” She added, “Noemi is the type of person who would give you the shirt off her back.”

It is a troubling case that has drawn nationwide attention.

At the time, North Miami Police scoured the neighborhood with bloodhounds and cadaver dogs and passed out flyers and used helicopters in their search.

Gonzalez was 54 when she disappeared from her home on February 12, 2014. Family members say she left behind her pocketbook, keys, cell phone and medicine for epileptic seizures.

The retired former school crossing guard had never left home for any extended period before without telling anyone.

Her son Pedrito told family members he last saw his mother at 2 a.m. when he got up to go to the bathroom. He said she was sleeping. When he got up at 8 a.m., he noticed that she was gone. They lived in a duplex on Northeast 136th Street by Northeast 4th Ave.

In August of 2014, Pedrito Gonzalez told Crime Stoppers Case Files that “My mom was always there for me. I’m her only child.” He wept as he said, “She always stuck by me regardless of what I always did. She did everything for me to make me happy. I don’t know what to do. I wish someone would come forward and help. She was my back. She was all I got. I love her. I am sorry for everything I put her through. I know I messed up a lot.”

Police at the time said the house showed no signs of foul play and was not in disarray. The front door was closed but not locked.

Family members throughout the years have come to South Florida from New Jersey and other parts of the state to pass out flyers and ask for the public’s help in the case.

“We have faith in the Lord that we will find Noemi,” said Liz Gonzalez in a FaceTime interview from New Jersey.

A spokeswoman for the family said, “We will not stop searching as we have in the past 6 years to keep the community aware.”

D’Oench also spoke with Sgt. Nelson Perez, a former lead detective on the case, who said Gonzalez had also been a records technician and a receptionist at North Miami Police headquarters.

“It would mean a lot to solve this case but this case is like the one people talk about and this is personal because she was a member of our family. She was an employee here. I spoke to many people and there was not one person who said anything bad about her. She was a lovely person.”

Perez said there are no suspects in her disappearance. He also said this has been the most baffling case he has encountered.

“It’s been baffling,” he said. “It has been frustrating. I would like to solve it. Anyone who has any information no matter how insignificant they think it is should contact us. You never know. That could really help us.”

Liz Gonzalez said solving the case would mean so much to her.

“I know either way if we find Noemi alive or not it is something that our family needs because there is this cloud hanging over us constantly. It is not knowing and not understanding what it is going on. It has been 6 years and we would like to know where my sister-in-law is.”

She said family members are offering a $15,000 reward.

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).