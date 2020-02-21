MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Grief-stricken family and friends of Aline Palla Acosta, killed Wednesday while rollerblading, are remembering her at a candlelight vigil on Friday.

Acosta was on the bike path that runs along NE 10th street in Pompano Beach just after 5 p.m., when Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators say a driver tried to pass someone, went out of control and slammed into Acosta killing her instantly.

The car also hit a tree and split in half. The driver and passenger were ejected and remain hospitalized.

“She was like a daughter to me,” says Luiza Faical who owns Jungle Smoothie Cafe.

Faical has taken care of Aline since she was a teenager.

Aline has worked in the cafe and recently began managing another location.

“She was beautiful. Had so many friends. She was like my baby girl. My life will never be the same,” said Faical.

Even more horrifying, she says Aline was on the phone with her mother in Brazil just before the accident happened.

“She heard Aline scream and the phone dropped.”

The hospitalized driver of the car that hit Aline was identified as 25-year-old Endail Thomas.

“His face is swollen and he has broken bones,” says his girlfriend Rosie Granvil.

Granvil says she doesn’t know the woman who was a passenger in the car, 37-year-old Melissa Gregoire.

“I have no idea. He had been missing since 10 a.m.,” said Granvil.

She says Thomas left Wednesday morning to get the brakes replaced on her car.

She didn’t learn what happened until more than 24 hours later.