MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The contractor for the Palmetto Express Lanes project has announced roadwork on SR826/Palmetto Expressway.

NIGHTTIME LANE CLOSURES ON SR 826/PALMETTO EXPRESSWAY AND I-75:

Friday, February 21 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. of the following morning: On SR 826/Palmetto Expressway one southbound outside lane between NW 154 Street and I-75 will be closed.

Monday, February 24 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. of the following morning: On SR 826/Palmetto Expressway two southbound inside lanes between NW 67 Avenue and NW 154 Street will be closed.

Tuesday, February 25 to Wednesday, February 26 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. of the following morning: On southbound I-75 the exit ramp to southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway will be closed.

Drivers may: Take the entrance ramp to northbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway • Exit at NW 154 Street westbound • Take the entrance ramp to southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway

Tuesday, February 25 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. of the following morning: On SR 826/Palmetto Expressway one northbound inside lane between Coral Way and SW 8 Street will be closed.

Tuesday, February 25 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. of the following morning: On SR 826/Palmetto Expressway ALL northbound express lanes between West Flagler and NW 36 Street will be closed.

Tuesday, February 25 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. of the following morning: On SR 826/Palmetto Expressway two northbound inside lanes between NW 25 Street and NW 36 Street will be closed.

Tuesday, February 25 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. of the following morning: On SR 826/Palmetto Expressway one southbound inside lane between NW 154 Street and I-75 will be closed.

Wednesday, February 26 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. of the following morning: On SR 826/Palmetto Expressway one southbound inside lane at the NW 25 Street entrance ramp will be closed.

Wednesday, February 26 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. of the following morning: On SR 826/Palmetto Expressway ALL northbound express lanes at West Flagler will be closed.