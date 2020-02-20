Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A precautionary lockdown of South Dade Senior High School in Homestead, so police could investigate an anonymous tip, has been lifted.
The lockdown was initiated after Miami-Dade County Public Schools said a student reported that they saw someone walking by the school with a weapon.
School police locked down the school at 28401 SW 167th Avenue so they could conduct a search.
Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho put on Twitter that they don’t think the threat is credible.
After a thorough search, the lockdown was lifted and the school resumed normal operations.
