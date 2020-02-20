POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – A deadly crash Wednesday in Pompano Beach claimed the life of a woman who was rollerblading on a nearby recreation path.

It happened Wednesday, near 601 NE 10th Street, on the path along the west side of the Pompano Beach Airpark.

The driver of a speeding car lost control and hit a tree sideways which split the vehicle in half. The driver and passenger, a man and woman, were ejected from the car. They were taken to Broward Health North in critical condition.

Part of the car then hit the rollerblader who died on the scene.

Brad Michael said seconds before the crash a black SUV, which he thinks was going well over 100 miles per hour, was chasing that car.

It passed him and seconds later the car crashed.

“I was about to call 911, then I saw a black SUV pursuing it I thought that might’ve been an undercover officer,” Michael recalled. “And literally 10 seconds later I saw the car split in two, bodies laying in the street.”

The people that walk or ride on the path were shaken by what happened. Michael said the woman who died never saw it coming.

“My thoughts go out to the family of the rollerblader that was minding her own business just exercising and there’s any saving grace I believe he or she probably died instantly,” he said.