MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Doral man is facing serious charges Wednesday afternoon after being accused of sexual battery on a child.

Police said Jesus Rojas Zambrano, 64, is facing one charge of sexual battery and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a five-year-old child back in 2007.

The arrest report says the child told hospital staff at the time that Rojas Zambrano touched her over and under her underwear on several occasions.

At the time, the victim’s mother observed Rojas Zambrano inside the girl’s bedroom with his hand on her lap, according to authorities.

Police said they located Rojas Zambrano on Tuesday and transported him to the MDPD investigations unit for an interview.

During the interview, Rojas Zambrano said he might have touched the girl’s private parts accidentally.

He was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Correctional Center in Miami-Dade.