MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department has upped the reward for information on a baby who disappeared after his relatives were fatally shot in southwest Miami-Dade.
MDPD said they’re now offering an $8,000 reward for any tips that lead them to Andrew Caballeiro.
Andrew has been missing since Jan. 28 when police said his father took him after killing the baby’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
After an Amber Alert was issued, the baby’s father, Ernesto Caballeiro, was found dead inside his car in Pasco County. However, Andrew was nowhere to be found.
Authorities have searched Pasco County and Collier County to no avail.
If you have any information that can help police with this investigation, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
