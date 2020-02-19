



LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) — Rap artist Pop Smoke, who was scheduled to perform at the upcoming Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami Gardens in May, was shot and killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

Pop Smoke, 20, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, was shot inside a rental home in the Hollywood Hills.

Los Angeles police officers found him after responding to a 911 call, which came from the East Coast. The caller “stated that a friend of their’s home was being broken into by multiple suspects and one of them was armed with a handgun,” LAPD Capt. Steve Lurie told reporters in a Wednesday morning news briefing.

Officers arrived on scene to find one man with gunshot wounds, Lurie said. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. Police did not immediately name the victim, only saying he was a man in his 20s but his record label, Republic Records, confirmed his death.

“We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of @POPSMOKE10. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together.”

An Instagram post Tuesday by Pop Smoke appears to show him standing in front of the home where the shooting occurred.

The person who called 911 had been in contact with someone in the house. Between two and six people broke into the home, one of them wearing a mask, witnesses told police.

It is unclear, however, if the shooting was random or targeted. No arrests have been made.

The home is owned by “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp, daughter of musician John Mellencamp. She posted a statement to Instagram Wednesday which read:

“Early this am we were informed by a 3rd party leasing and management company overseeing a rental home we own in Los Angeles that a shooting had taken place at the property. Foremost, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life. We aren’t aware of any of the details beyond what we’ve been told or seen reported on the news and at this time we would like to refrain from commenting further as we wish for the focus to remain on the law enforcement officers who are diligently doing their jobs.”

The rapper had just begun making a name for himself, with the release of his debut mixtape, “Meet the Woo,” featuring “Welcome to the Party.”

The video for the song has more than 24 million views on YouTube, and hip-hop stars Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill dropped remixes.

Pop’s “Meet the Woo” tour was scheduled to kick off with a sold-out show in Washington, DC on March 2.

Several fellow artists, including Minaj, 50 Cent and Chance the Rapper, mourned the up-and-coming rapper on social media.

“The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave,” Minaj wrote in the caption of a photo of the rapper. “Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop.”

50 Cent wrote: “R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, No sympathy for winners. God bless him”