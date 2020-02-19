MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have identified the two women who were killed when the car they were in plunged into the water off the Fisher Island ferry.
According to the ferry operator, the ship was on its way from Fisher Island when the car went overboard.
Divers from Miami-Dade police and fire rescue found the submerged car in the area of Government Cut, near Fisher Island. The bodies of two women were inside. The women have has been identified as 63-year-old Emma Afra and her passenger 75-year-old Viviane Brahms.
The Fisher Island Community Association released the following statement on Tuesday:
“Shortly before 5:00 p.m. today, a vehicle on the Fisher Island ferry ended up in the water for reasons still unknown at this point in time. Fisher Island Community Association is actively assisting the various agencies involved in the ongoing recovery efforts. Our thoughts are with all those affected.”
You must log in to post a comment.