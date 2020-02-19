MIAMI (CBSMiami) — What may have looked like a real disaster unfolding at Miami International Airport on Wednesday was just a training drill.
It was the Miami-Dade Aviation and Fire-Rescue departments taking part in a full-scale emergency preparedness exercise.
It is designed to test and evaluate Miami International Airport’s emergency plan and its ability to respond to a major incident.
The Federal Aviation Administration requires the exercise every three years as part of the airport’s recertification process.
In addition to the hundreds of people participating from various local fire departments and federal agencies, more than 120 volunteers from Miami-Dade County high schools pretended to be the flight crew and passengers on an aircraft affected by an emergency.
