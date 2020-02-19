MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade commission has unanimously approved a measure that will rename portions of Dixie Highway.

The resolution called for sections of the highway that the county has jurisdiction over to be renamed Harriet Tubman Highway.

The sections are from SW 304th Street to Sw 146th Court, from SW 232nd Street to SW 218th Street, and from SW 98th Stree to Datran Boulevard.

The renaming also applies to West Dixie Highway from 163rd Street to NE 215th Street.

The resolution also calls for the state legislature to rename that portion of West Dixie Highway, State Road 909, from NE 119th Street to NE 163rd Street as Harriet Tubman Highway.

It also calls for the legislature to rename a portion of South Dixie Highway/ US 1, State Road 5, from the Miami-Dade/Monroe county line to State Road i-95 northbound as Harriet Tubman Highway.

The measure also urges Homestead to rename the portion of Old Dixie Highway from SW 312th Street to SW 304th Street to Harriet Tubman Highway.

During a public hearing section, some spoke out against the renaming of the road.

“I am greatly disappointed that hardly anyone here opposes the erasure of our history in Miami-Dade County. I, like so many of us in Dade County, believe that Dixie Highway should remain the same. As a matter of fact, the Sun-Sentinel, back in December, held a survey on who was in favor of renaming the highway and it showed out of the 100 that commented, 73 were against renaming the highway,” said Christopher Monzon.

Mary Waters also opposed the renaming.

“Mr. Carl Fisher did name the street Dixie Highway because of the tourism he was trying to attract. There was never intent for discrimination, hurt any feelings, it was solely to get people to come to Florida, which he was very successful at,” she said. “I believe removing street names that some find offensive from our county, then we should remove some of the other street signs in this county, not only of people who are living but people that have also brought a negative to our county.”

The term Dixie is hurtful and offensive to many in Miami-Dade as it conjures up images of slavery and inequality from the past.

“Dr. King said the time is always right to do what is right. What this legislation does is it removes the word Dixie on highways controlled by the county, renames those sections Harriet Tubman Highway. Harriet Tubman was the antithesis of Dixie, Jim Crow, and the inhumane institution of slavery stood for,” said Commissioner Dennis Moss. “With the assistance of white abolitionists, Harriet Tubman led slaves out of the South to freedom in the North.

All 13 Miami-Dade commissioners supported the name change, a rarity in today’s politics. Commission Vice Chairwoman Rebeca Sosa said in all her years in politics, she has never seen that before.