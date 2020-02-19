MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Formula 1 racing is one step closer to coming to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens after a proposed ordinance that would have stopped the race in its tracks failed Wednesday in a 6-6 vote.
The measure would have required approval from both, the county and the city of Miami Gardens for the race to take place.
The ordinance, introduced by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara Jordan, who represents Miami Gardens, opposed the race on grounds that it would bring noise and more traffic to area neighborhoods.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, a proponent of the race, said: “It’s good for the community and will bring millions.”
The debate on the proposed race has ensued since organizers turned their sights for a Formula One track away from Downtown Miami back in April, and toward Miami Gardens.
Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert and the rest of Miami Gardens City council oppose the race coming to their city.
