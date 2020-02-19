Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – First Lady Melania Trump was in South Florida Wednesday afternoon to receive the 2020 Woman of Distinction award from Palm Beach Atlantic University.
The event took place during a noon luncheon at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach County.
During the ceremony, attended by her parents, the First Lady was recognized for contributions to issues affecting children.
She highlighted her anti-bullying campaign during her speech and also spoke about opioid addiction and how overdose deaths had recently dropped in the US.
The university said this was their 29th year holding the event. They also said proceeds from the luncheon would go toward a scholarship fund for girls.
