Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Pompano Beach on Wednesday afternoon.
Pompano Beach Fire Department officials say a vehicle was traveling westbound on NE 10 Street when it struck a tree and a rollerblader.
Authorities said the rollerblader died on the scene.
The occupants of the vehicle, “a male and female” were ejected and were transported to a nearby hospital. Their condition is not known.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation.
Images from Chopper 4 showed part of a vehicle on the roadway. Debris was strewn all over the roadway and the other part of the car could be seen away from the main roadway.
Police have closed down nearby intersections while the crash is investigated.
You must log in to post a comment.