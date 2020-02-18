  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers and Miami-Dade police marine units have responded to a report of a vehicle in the water near Fisher Island on Tuesday afternoon.

There are unconfirmed reports that a car may have fallen off a ferry.

Images from Chopper 4 showed divers in the water, along with search boats and at least one helicopter aiding in the search.

No word if the reported vehicle was occupied.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

