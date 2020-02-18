



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle held a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to announce the arrests of members of a sophisticated burglary ring during ‘Operation Growing Pains.’

Fernandez Rundle said the group utilized sophisticated surveillance techniques and equipment, and social media to commit their crimes.

Fernandez Rundle said this group worked like seasoned police investigators. They would look at their victims’ social media accounts, place GPS devices on their cars and would prepare weeks in advance to commit their crimes. She also said they were very arrogant.

“We are here today to announce 10 arrests of an organized crime ring. They preyed on the residents of Miami-Dade County,” Fernandez Rundle said.

“They utilized some of their girlfriends and even the ringleader’s mother to make their enterprise work.”

She named Xandi Garcia as the ringleader. Fernandez Rundle said all but two of the defendants face racketeering charges or conspiracy to racketeer, among other charges.

Fernandez Rundle asked the media to send a strong message to the public about what is happening on social media.

She warned citizens to be aware of what they post because they could be making it easier for criminals to target them. In particular, she mentioned folks who take photos at the airport and then post.

“Be mindful of what you post on social media.”