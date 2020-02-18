MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Mexican national has been arrested in South Florida for being an agent of a foreign power.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes was working on behalf of Russia.

According to court documents, a Russian government official recruited Fuentes in 2019, directing him to rent a specific property in Miami-Dade. Fuentes then reportedly traveled to Russia to confirm the arrangements to the Russian government.

The DOJ said Fuentes went back to Moscow in February of 2020 to meet with his Russian recruiter, where he was ordered to scout a U.S. government source’s vehicle.

Fuentes was reportedly told to “locate the car, obtain the source’s vehicle license plate number, and note the physical location of the source’s vehicle.”

Court documents show Fuentes, who was to meet with the Russian official again in April or May, traveled to Miami on Feb. 13 from Mexico City.

The next day, Fuentes apparently tried to enter the residence where the U.S. government target lived. He caught the attention of a security guard because he was tailgating another car to get in.

According to the DOJ, when the security guard approached Fuentes’ car, Fuentes’ passenger got out, found the source’s vehicle and snapped a picture of the license plate.

When questioned by the security guard, the pair reportedly told security they where there to see someone, but the guard didn’t recognize the name and asked them to leave.

Two days later, on Feb. 16, Fuentes and his travel companion made their way to Miami International Airport to fly back to Mexico City.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection stopped the duo, searching both of their phones. CBP agents found the license plate photo in the “recently deleted folder” of Fuentes’ companions phone and in a WhatsApp message in his phone.

When pressed, Fuentes reportedly admitted he was being ordered by a Russian government official to conduct scouting operation.

Court documents show that messaged on Fuentes’ phone showed the Russian government official initiated and directed the meetings.

A pretrial detention hearing will be held in Miami federal court on Friday. His arraignment is set for March 3.