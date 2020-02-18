MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Brides-to-be who are dreaming of their fairytale weddings may be able to have their dreams come true.

Disney is launching a new line of princess-inspired wedding gowns.

Allure Bridals is designing 16 dresses reflecting the style and spirit of Disney Princess characters such as Ariel, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Cinderella, Tiana, Aurora, Rapunzel and Snow White.

The entire collection will be unveiled during New York Bridal Fashion Week in April.

After that, they will go on sale at select bridal boutiques across the country.

However, seven of the 16 styles will be sold exclusively at Kleinfeld Bridal Stores in New York and Toronto.

No word on whether Disney will offer tuxedos for those real-world Prince Charmings.