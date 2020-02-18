MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tuesday, Feb. 18 is the last day to register to vote or change political party affiliation for the presidential preference primaries.
Tuesday’s deadline isn’t the only important date you need to know as the Election season begins to heat up.
Here are some other important Election days and deadline dates you need to know.
March 7: Last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the presidential primaries.
EARLY VOTING for the presidential primaries:
Miami-Dade Early Voting runs March 2 – 15.
Broward Early Voting runs March 7 – 15.
Monroe County Early Voting runs March 2- 15.
March 17: Presidential primaries plus municipal elections in Surfside, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Lighthouse Point, Pembroke Pines and Pompano Beach.
July 20: Last day to register to vote or change political party affiliation for the general election primary on Aug. 18.
Aug. 8-15: Early voting begins for the general election primary.
Aug. 18: General election primary.
Oct. 5: Last day to register to vote or change political party affiliation for the general election.
Oct. 24-31: Early voting for the general election.
Nov. 3: Election Day 2020. Includes presidential, congressional and state legislative elections, state constitutional amendments and local races.
