Comments
POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – A person was killed when a Brightline train slammed into a car in Pompano Beach.
It happened just after 10 a.m. at the train crossing at W Atlantic Boulevard and N Dixie Highway. The train came to a stop almost two blocks away.
Chopper4 over the scene spotted what remained of the car impaled on the front of the train’s engine, debris from the crash spread all around. The train crossing warning arms were in the down position.
Brightline officials said the train was going southbound at the time of the crash. Firefighters helped those onboard to exit using a ladder. They were then ushered to waiting buses which would take them to their destination.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area for several hours.
You must log in to post a comment.