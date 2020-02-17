MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Westminster Christian School announced Monday that one of their students was killed in a boat crash near the Florida Keys.

Authorities said Lucas Alvarez died when the boat he was in hit a marker Sunday in Lower Matecumbe Key, close to Mile Marker 112.

It happened after 4:28 p.m., according to the investigating agency, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Authorities said three others were injured in the crash.

Here is what the school had to say in a statement:

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of senior Lucas Alvarez on Sunday due to a boating accident in the Keys.

A Westminster student since middle school, Lucas was loved by many and was known for being kind to everyone. He was a captain of the lacrosse team and had planned on attending Universal Technical Institute in Orlando after graduation.

In honor of his passing, all lacrosse games scheduled for this week have been postponed.

The school will re-open on Wednesday from Winter Break with a special assembly for high school students and faculty. In addition, therapists will be available throughout the day for students and faculty for small group counseling sessions.

Please join us in praying for the Alvarez family and for all those grieving the loss of Lucas.”