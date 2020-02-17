MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cool start with lows falling to the mid to upper 60s across South Florida.

We are mainly dry and the rain chance will be lower today.

After a weekend washout, the rain chance will be lower today. A few showers will be possible. And we’ll enjoy more sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s.

There are no advisories for boaters, but there is a dangerously high risk of rip currents at the beach.

Swimming is not recommended and the UV index is high.

Tonight, lows will be mild along the coast with low 70s.

Inland areas will be a little cooler tonight with upper 60s. Patchy fog will likely develop overnight.

Tomorrow, as folks head back to work and school, it will be a warm afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s once again.

The warming trend continues Wednesday. The hottest day of the week will be on Thursday with highs soaring to the upper 80s ahead of our next cold front.

By Friday morning, we’ll enjoy cooler lows in the upper 60s and highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday highs will struggle to reach the mid-70s and lows will tumble to the low 60s.

On Sunday we’ll enjoy seasonable weather with highs in the upper 70s.