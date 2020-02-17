Comments
HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – Hallandale Beach police officers are investigating a death Monday afternoon.
Chopper4 was over the scene along NW 6th Ave.
A tarp could be seen placed over the body as crews combed the neighborhood for clues.
According to the fire department, first responders were called out to the area to treat an injured person.
It’s unclear when the person died and no other details have been released.
If you have any information that can help police with this investigation, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
