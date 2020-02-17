



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A puppy is getting help Monday afternoon after she was found wandering the streets in the Redland with an apparent gunshot wound over the weekend.

A group called “Redland Rockpit Abandoned Dogs,” says it looks like the puppy was shot in the jaw.

They say the dog, a female Doberman mix named Clover, is about six months old and was found near Southwest 216th Street and 209th Avenue.

“She got basically half of the jaw hanging, full of blood and everything. After the evaluation, they found metal parts on the jaw. That’s why they believe she’s been shot,” said Esteban Lopez of the Doberman Rescue League.

The Doberman Rescue League and Grateful Paws are teaming up with the Hollywood Animal Hospital to get her some help. On Monday, vets were evaluating her. Checking to see what can be done.

“I believe she’s missing a little part fo the tongue also and a few teeth,” Lopez said.

Clover is said to be feeling better after getting cleaned up and on pain meds.

Police have been notified. For now, rescuers are just hoping she can get the help she needs.

“I can’t even think who would do something like that,” Lopez said.

