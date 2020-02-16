LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – The man accused of using machete to attack two girls, including his own daughter, appeared before a judge in bond court Saturday.

“I do find probable cause,” the judge said.

Dennis Reid is facing attempted murder and aggravated child abuse charges.

Police said the 47-year-old attacked his 10-year-old daughter Friday morning inside a home. She now has a neck injury.

Investigators said he also attacked that child’s 17-year-old sister. She’s suffering from injuries on her head, arm and hand.

“I can’t man. I’m so weak in the legs. It’s hard to swallow,” the teen’s uncle said Friday.

He learned directly from the children’s mother about the serious injuries.

“She called me that her daughter got cut in the face,” he said.

Police also described the panic-stricken 911 call.

“We received a frantic 911 call of an individual chopping up females,” the spokesperson for Lauderhill police said.

That machete was still on scene outside the home near West Sunrise Boulevard and 441.

Chopper 4 was above the home and had a view of relatives who were devastated.

They’re still wondering why those girls were hurt so badly and a judge told the suspect to avoid trying to reach out them.

“You are ordered by the court not to have contact with any of the victims. If you violate that order, you could be held in contempt of court and face further sanctions,” the judge said Saturday.

He also denied bond on the attempted murder charges, which means Reid won’t be walking out of jail anytime soon.

Police said those girls will survive and they’re currently recovering.

Investigators added a third child was home at the time but she wasn’t hurt.