TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — Mike Bloomberg has opened another seven campaign offices throughout the Sunshine State, including Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

Scott Kosanovich, the campaign’s state director for Florida, said the other new offices, which opened Saturday, are in Gainesville, Sanford, Sarasota, Tallahassee and Tampa.

The former New York mayor and Democratic presidential candidate already had offices in St. Pete, Orlando and the Little Havana area of Miami.

Shortly after Bloomberg opened his Tampa office, the Trump re-election campaign sent an email to the media, decrying Bloomberg’s “socialist agenda,” and attacked him on his views regarding taxes, guns and government policies.

Bloomberg campaign officials say 10 additional offices will open in coming weeks, as will a statewide campaign headquarters in Tampa. This is in preparation for the March 17 Democratic primary.

Bloomberg has blanketed the TV airwaves with ads in Florida. According to the ad tracking firm Advertising Analytics, Bloomberg has already spent over $300 million on TV, radio and digital advertising.

The billionaire has spent months building his campaign around Super Tuesday and Florida. He is self-funding his campaign and skipped the first four primary and caucus states to deploy a massive campaign strategy.

He’s worth an estimated $60 billion and has already spent more than $200 million to hastily build a campaign infrastructure — with promises of plenty more where that came from.

