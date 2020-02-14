MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A red hot Valentine’s Day ahead for South Florida with showers in the forecast for the afternoon.
We woke to a mild start with temperatures in the low 70s. This afternoon we’ll be flirting with record heat as highs soar to the upper 80s. Showers develop this afternoon and evening as a front moves in. Some downpours will be possible. It will be cooler tonight with lows in the upper 60s.
Saturday will not be as warm with highs climbing to around 80 degrees. With some lingering moisture, showers likely develop in the afternoon and evening again.
We will have the chance for scattered showers on Sunday with highs near 80 degrees. It is looking nicer and drier for President’s day on Monday with more sunshine and highs in the low 80s.
