MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mother is sharing how the sudden and tragic loss of her daughter was made worse by what she says was a botched burial.

Ebony Morgan is grieving the sudden death of her 11-year-old daughter.

But she says her pain was compounded when she saw her daughter laid out for her viewing.

“She looked like acid had been thrown in her face or she’d been pushed into a fire,” Morgan said. “Her face was unrecognizable. I didn’t think that was my daughter.”

Morgan’s daughter, Re’Asia Washington, died on vacation in Georgia from an asthma attack.

Her parents said they paid Shawn Johnson Funeral & Cremation Services of Riviera Beach to preserve the body, drive her to Florida and arrange a proper service.

Instead, they say the body was never embalmed or refrigerated.

“Their explanation was they were trying to save the family money,” said the family’s attorney, Pierre Ifill.

Lawyers filed a complaint with the state and reported what happened to local police.

The funeral home has not responded to CBS4’s request for a response.