MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Love is in the air for Valentine’s Day, but that air is pretty warm and getting warmer.

It was a warm start across South Florida Thursday with mostly mid to upper 70s.

A few showers are possible Thursday as highs soar to the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. Record heat will be possible.

The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 85 degrees and the old record is 86 set back in 1982.

Thursday night lows will be mild and muggy with low 70s. Inland areas will be a little cooler with lows in the upper 60s. Some patchy fog will likely form overnight.

Friday be a hot and steamy Valentine’s Day with highs climbing to the mid to upper 80s as we continue to flirt with record heat.

Spotty showers develop in the afternoon. Scattered showers move in Friday evening. The rain chance will be higher Friday night due to a weak cold front.

Saturday morning will be slightly cooler with lows in the upper 60s. Highs will be more seasonable in the upper 70s with the potential for some showers.

Sunday will be a little warmer with highs around 80 degrees and the potential for spotty showers.

Mostly sunny and drier on Monday for President’s Day with highs in the low 80s.