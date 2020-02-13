Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have set up a perimeter to search for a person who shot at officers handling a call Thursday evening.
According to MDPD, officers were called out to a domestic dispute in the 700 block of NW 96 St.
Police had taken someone into custody when an unknown subject in a vehicle opened fire.
The officers fired back, causing the suspect to bail out of the vehicle and take off on foot in an unknown direction.
As a result, police have set up an active perimeter to track down the suspect.
There have been no reported injuries at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
