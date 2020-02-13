



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While visitors of the Miami International Boat Show will get to tour the some of the world’s most luxurious yachts and super yachts on the blue sea, the show will also feature an exhibit that’s all about going green.

Exhibitors like Serenity Yachts took the chance to show off their solar-powered boats. Their goal is give consumers a luxurious yacht experience but make it eco-friendly.

“We’re trying time push the yachting industry into renewable energy,” said Boyd Taylor, executive director of Serenity Yachts.

The goal is for boaters to sail around the world and not even have to stop for gas under perfect weather and sea conditions. Of course, the boats have diesel backups.

“It’s eerily quiet,” said Taylor of their boats. “We say it’s you, the seas, and serenity.”

One of their yachts is 64 feet, sleeping eight people plus one crew.

The environmental efforts even trickle into the show itself.

One of the tents is the Costa Conservation Village. More than a dozen exhibitors are set up to educate about marine conservation and how to protect marine environments.

Reusable aluminum water bottles are available for purchase to refill water at stations throughout the show. Last year, 83,000 plastic bottles did not have to be used because of this.

“Healthy oceans are really critical. It’s part of what we believe in at Costa,” said Jessica Bryant, lifestyle brand manager of Costa Del Mar.

One thing the company does is turn recycled fishing nets into sunglasses. All of it’s recyclable.

“Even the foams we’re using and the temples on the nose pads,” explained Bryant.

James Beard Award-winning chef Allen Susser presented sustainable seafood ideas as well. Susser is the author of the book “Green Fig & Lionfish: Sustainable Caribbean Cooking.”

One presentation demonstrated ways to cook and eat lionfish.

“They’re an invasive species taking over our reefs,” said Susser. “If you don’t eat them, they’ll eat more of the fish out there. It’s a monster problem. You gotta eat them to beat them.”