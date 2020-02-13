PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – The hunt is on for a group of thieves who pulled off a distraction heist at one of Broward’s busiest malls.
Surveillance video released overnight shows two of the suspects lingering in front of the Kay Jewelers at the Westfield Broward Mall. They then went into the store and appear to ask the clerk about jewelry prices.
A third suspect is then seen in the manager’s office. Police say he stole pricey pieces of jewelry and the keys to display cabinet which he opened and stole a handful of rings. He then casually closed the cast, appearing almost like a store employee, and all three left the store.
There’s no word on the value of the items taken. Police are asking for help to solve this theft. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).
