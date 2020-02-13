MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Everything about it looked real – a smoky room, blaring alarms and, of course, that burning smell.

The simulation was part of the Children’s Fire Safety Festival, an interactive way of teaching local elementary school kids what to do when there is a fire and how not to get burned around the house.

“Were just here to teach kids how to learn not to burn. Prevent burns at home,” said Luis DeRosa.

DeRose is the outreach coordinator at the Miami Burn Center, a place that sees a number of pediatric burns every year.

“The home is actually a dangerous place,” DeRosa said.

The kids participate in five learning stations all run by either Miami Burn Center workers or first responders from the area.

Some work on what to do when there is a fire, while others look at preventing dangerous situations.

They all have one thing in common, they’re interactive.

“The kids are really receptive to that. I think that using the skits and interaction it will stick in their mind,” said DeRosa.

Antonio Allen is with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. He worked at one of the stations with a group of kids.

“Smoke goes up… so we go down,” Allen said as the kids all dropped to the floor.

He wants to make sure everyone knows what to do if there’s a fire – from calling 911 to getting out safe.

“I do want them to go home and share with their family. The biggest lesson is to come up with a plan,” said Allen when asked what message he wants the kids to leave the festival with. “The better the plan the easier it will be if there is smoke or fire inside your home.”

“Now we know what to do instead of going crazy and all that stuff,” said Miami Shores Elementary student Aiden Palomino.

Palomino and his other classmates now have a better understanding of home and fire safety they can bring home and share with their families.

This was the 35th Annual Children’s Fire Safety Festival. The program is a collaboration between the Miami Burn Center and various fire departments across Miami-Dade County.