



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attention, Publix shoppers! Expect lines at the supermarket deli to be extra long starting next week.

Publix announced through its Facebook page that all its subs will be $5.99 starting Thursday, February 20 through Sunday, February 23rd.

The sale was bad news for at least one person who said she was a Publix employee assigned to a deli.

In the Facebook post, this person said, “Please no I work in the deli, hahahah.”

Yet another person said, “And the deli will be understaffed and online orders will be neglected until they’re 20 minutes late.”

It was not clear if the subs will include premium meats, but we are assuming so, since “all subs” means exactly that.

Also, the post did not specify if the sale would be for the six-inch or for the foot-long subs.

You could always call your local store to get more information. Click here to find a store near you.

Yeah, so expect the lines to be extra long and for the employees to be slightly overworked.

If you are on your lunch break, we recommend you call ahead of time to place your order online or be ready to stand in line.

Click here to preorder online.