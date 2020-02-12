MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police say a group of Walmart shoppers and employees stopped a man from raping a woman inside a Plantation store Saturday morning.

Plantation police said it happened at the store in the 1800 block of N. Pine Island Road at around 8:40 a.m.

The arrest report says an employee heard a woman screaming for help and several shoppers and employees ran to find Andrew Handley, 24, on top of a woman.

Handley, police said, had pinned the woman to the ground and witnesses said the woman was screaming and tyring to free herself.

Authorities said those who came to the victim’s aide were able to pull Handley off the victim and restrain him until police arrived.

The victim would later tell police Handley whispered something unintelligible before grabbing her and throwing her to the ground.

The report says that Handley later told police that he had “sexual urges while inside Walmart.”

Furthermore, he told officers that he had observed the victim holding syrup and he found that sexually arousing.

When police asked Handley what had happened, he told the officer, “he was trying to clean his pipes” and “get something sweet.”

Handley is being held on combined bonds of $60,000 at the Broward Main Jail.

He faces one count of attempted sexual battery and one count of false imprisonment.