MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach has taken its first step towards limiting alcohol sales during Spring Break.

On Wednesday, the city’s commission unanimously passed a measure that would set the ‘last call for alcohol’ at 2 a.m. in the South Beach entertainment district.

The current cut off is 5 a.m.

The new hours would begin on March 6 and continue for 17 days. It would only affect the sale of alcohol at places with on-site consumption, like at bars and restaurants.

The last call for beer and wine at supermarkets or convenience stores near the district is 8 p.m.

The proposal could become law at the February 26th commission meeting if it’s finalized.

