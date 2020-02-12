Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach has taken its first step towards limiting alcohol sales during Spring Break.
On Wednesday, the city’s commission unanimously passed a measure that would set the ‘last call for alcohol’ at 2 a.m. in the South Beach entertainment district.
The current cut off is 5 a.m.
The new hours would begin on March 6 and continue for 17 days. It would only affect the sale of alcohol at places with on-site consumption, like at bars and restaurants.
The last call for beer and wine at supermarkets or convenience stores near the district is 8 p.m.
The proposal could become law at the February 26th commission meeting if it’s finalized.
