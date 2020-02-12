  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMSurvivor
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    View All Programs
Filed Under:City of North Miami, Death Investigation, Local TV, Miami News, North Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after someone discovered a body in the parking lot of a North Miami apartment complex on Tuesday.

Chopper 4 was over the scene along NE 3rd Ct. as detectives searched a dumpster for possible evidence.

There was also a blue tent setup inside of the crime scene.

No other details were given at this time.

A CBS4 crew is on the way to the scene to gather more information.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

 

Comments