MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after someone discovered a body in the parking lot of a North Miami apartment complex on Tuesday.
Chopper 4 was over the scene along NE 3rd Ct. as detectives searched a dumpster for possible evidence.
There was also a blue tent setup inside of the crime scene.
No other details were given at this time.
