MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of posing as a law enforcement officer has bonded out of Miami-Dade’s jail.
Carlos Gonzalez-Echevarria, 55, is charged with falsely impersonating an officer. He was arrested when a Miami-Dade police officer attempted to do a traffic stop.
According to the arrest report, that’s when Echevarria turned on red and blue lights in his SUV in an attempt to make the officer get out of the way.
During an investigation, police said the officer found Echevvaria had a fake FBI badge.
