MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An attorney is planning to file a lawsuit against the Miami-Dade School Board after his teen client was injured during a prank.

The incident at South Dade High School, which was captured on cellphone video, shows three girls standing side by side.

The girl in the middle jumps at which point the other two trip her, causing her to land on her back.

According to the school district, the three students were disciplined as a result of the video.

The district added that the teen’s mother didn’t want to press charges, bur her attorney now plans to go after the school board.

“My client has suffered serious physical injuries to her head, neck and back,” Daniel Wagner said. “And [she] continues to suffer the mental and emotional pain of humiliation and bullying.”

Wagner, the injured student and her mother gathered for a press conference on the matter.

They believe the prank, called the “Jump Challenge,” is nothing short of bullying.

“I don’t even know if it’s describable how much it hurts – not only physically but mentally,” said teen, who didn’t want her face shown.

Her mother couldn’t hold back her tears, saying they could’ve killed her. She said she hasn’t heard back from school officials.

The teen returned to school Tuesday, but a different one. She said the others in the video were given detention.

Wagner and his clients now want to see policies in place to end the prank.

A spokesperson for the school district said the behavior in that video was not “good judgement.”

“As part of a recent disturbing national trend, students are participating in social media pranks to gain likes and followers, potentially at the expense of others. The behavior in this video demonstrates a lack of good judgment on the part of those involved and will not be tolerated by our district. Parents are urged to speak with their children about the responsible use of social media, and to remind them that respect and empathy for others is far more important than any online trend.” -Daisy Gonzalez-Diego, Chief Communications Officer, M-DCPS