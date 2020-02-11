



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida International University student is bringing farm life to Miami with help from a few of her “kids.”

We don’t mean children, however. We mean baby goats!

Emily Morgan, the owner of a local dairy goat farm and is using “goat yoga” to share her passion for sustainable farming with South Florida.

In this yoga class, along with a downward dog, comes darting goats.

While some may find the idea “utterly ridiculous”, so to speak, the dozens of yogis that took part say it’s a fun twist.

“I think a lot of us try to do our practice perfectly,” says Rose Montoya, one of the participants. “But this makes you come out of your comfort zone and kid around!”

Emily Morgan is a pre-veterinary student at FIU and organized the event.

“I’ve been showing goats since I was in high school,” she explains. “I saw it on the internet and thought, ‘Why not bring it to Miami?’”

At 19-years-old, she’s also the owner of a dairy goat farm in Homestead. It’s called “Aiyana’s Empire,” which is named after one of her goats.

While goat yoga is a bit of a novelty to get people’s attention, the real motivation behind it is something Morgan is passionate about.

“I think the more aware we are of where we fit in the agricultural industry, and in our natural resources industry in this huge city, is a good thing,” she says, “I really hope people can take away that, yeah, there is an area in Miami with horses and goats and farms.”

This is a way to introduce sustainable, local agriculture to a larger audience, who may have never set foot on a farm like hers.

Yoga, of course, has its physical benefits. Plus, studies have shown interaction with animals can lower blood pressure, while elevating mood.

Morgan hopes everyone leaves with some laughs and plenty of pictures, as well as a little inspiration to support local farmers and growers to blur the urban and rural divide.

“I think encouraging urban agriculture is one of the ways we can have a more sustainable farming system in the future.”

Part of the funds raised from goat yoga goes to support the FIU Pre-Veterinary Society.

The next session takes place Sunday, February 16th at 9:30 a.m. You can read all the details here.