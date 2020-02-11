MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Valentine’s Day is on Friday, making this a very busy time for airport workers.
The love-filled holiday is one of the most demanding times of the year for Customs and Border Protection agents at Miami International Airport.
Authorities say close to 90% of all the flowers imported into the U.S. come through Miami.
Agents can be seen shaking flower bouquets upside down, searching for any harmful pests that could find their way into the country.
“They are ensuring that the flower bouquets are free from plant pests and plant diseases that could harm the U.S. agricultural and floral industries,” said CBP Agent Robert Del Toro.
CBP agents said some plant pests and diseases can cause millions of dollars in damage to the agriculture industry should they make it out in public.
