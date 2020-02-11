MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Last week, Miami-Dade commissioners pledged to remove Dixie Highway signs.

Now, Broward County leaders are talking about doing the same.

At Tuesday’s county commission meeting Mayor Dale Holness opened the discussion noting that the term Dixie is painful and hurtful to some people.

Holness said a recent visit to Ghana in West Africa and learning about the slavery trade opened his eyes.

“You wonder how human beings can do that to other human beings,” he said.

Commissioners say any name change requires the support of 8 cities the highway runs through in Broward: Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, Wilton Manors, Fort Lauderdale, Dania Beach, Hollywood, and Hallandale Beach.

County Commissioners want to check with each of those cities to see if they’re agreeable to changing the name.

It’s an idea that is gaining momentum throughout Florida.

“I like the idea of renaming it something like Harriet Tubman-Dixie Highway to portray both aspects of our history to be remembered,” said Holness, but he wants cities to decide what name is right for their communities and has suggested a committee be formed to come up with some suggestions for commission consideration.

“I agree about renaming Dixie Highway, but the county has little jurisdiction on naming city roads. I would prefer a name with a South Florida connection. Perhaps we could have a contest and ask for recommendations. Or ask a panel,” said Broward Commissioner Steve Geller.

“We have to make this as inclusive as possible,” said Commissioner Tim Ryan.

“Four of the eight cities that Dixie Highway is located in are in my District,” noted Commissioner Lamar Fisher.

“I want to know if these cities like the idea, if businesses are in favor of it and if there is a willingness to do it,” said Commissioner Lamar Fisher.

“I like the idea, but I worry that the name could get piecemealed in all of this. I favor forming a committee to study ideas and come back to us for final approval,” Commissioner Nan Rich said.

Commissioners did not vote on any specific names but do expect to hear back from the specific cities with some recommendations for further discussion and review.

The estimated price of implementing the changed name of the highway is about $100,000 to $200,000 for signage change.