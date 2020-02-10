



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are helping a family scour the city for their missing dog as a beleaguered owner and her husband appeal for the public’s help.

“This is crazy,” said Darlin Espinosa. “This is my baby, forever. I had him almost eight years. I have two kids and they love him. We are devastated. I have not eaten or slept since Wednesday.”

Espinosa told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that her missing dog is named “Miles” and is a Standard Schnauzer mix, is neutered, is 7 years old, has a microchip, weighs around 30 pounds and was wearing a spiked black collar.

The Ring camera on her apartment captured images of Miles getting into a black vehicle after a young man had opened the door. It was 9 a.m. last Wednesday outside her apartment on SW 11th St. at 27th Ave.

“Somehow he got out and got into the car,” she said. “He is my kid. The dog is like my kid and everyone loves my dog. He is super friendly and never bit anyone. Now I am worried about him because he has always been at home with us and is on a special diet and needs to follow his medicine for his stomach.”

Espinosa had posted the video on social media and said someone who saw it alerted her that the man who took the dog lived in a home at NW 5th St. and 35th Ave.

She told police about that and also said she had spoken to the man who took her dog.

“I walked to him yesterday and he told me he saw the dog on the street and he felt 27th Ave. was very busy and there were a lot of cars and he wanted to take care of the dog,” she said.

Police said that man told him that he saw a telephone number on the dog’s collar tag and called it and gave the dog to the person who responded to the call.

“He did not describe the person who he gave the dog to,” said Espinosa. “He just said the person came and picked up the dog and that was it. I understand you say you want to take care of a dog but he never called me about it.”

Espinosa and her husband have been putting up flyers with Miles’ photo on them on telephone poles and have displayed it on their vehicle and at their apartment.

“It would mean so much to get Miles back,” said Espinosa. “We loved him and we miss him very much. And he belongs at home.”

Espinosa has filed a report with Miami police and Officer Mike Vega told D’Oench they are investigating.

He said there were conflicting stories from the man who took the dog.

“We cannot confirm his story about giving the dog away as being accurate, so we are still investigating this case with seriousness,” said Vega. “These dogs are not just pets they are part of the family. Our theft investigators are involved.”

Vega is asking anyone with information to please call the Miami Police Department at (305) 579-6111.

“We are taking this very seriously and please give us a call,” he said.