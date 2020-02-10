MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday got off to a mild start with temperatures in the mid-70s across South Florida.
A few sprinkles and light showers moved in on the breeze. While the rain chance is low, we may see some spotty showers. This afternoon will be breezy and warm today with highs climbing to around 80 degrees. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach. Swimming is not recommended. There’s also a small craft advisory in effect due to choppy conditions on the bays.
We stay warm the next few days with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 80s. Spotty showers will be possible every day and the winds will lighten up by Wednesday.
Late week will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A weak cold front will bring our temperatures down only a bit this weekend. Slightly cooler in the mornings with lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.
