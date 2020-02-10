MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The 32nd annual Chinese New Year festival in Kendall, scheduled for this coming Sunday, has been canceled.

The decision was made after vendors pulled out in fear of low attendance and volunteers backed away. This all stems from fear of coronavirus.

Organizers blame misconceptions about the illness. They say nobody has a direct connection to Wuhan in China, where the virus originated.

As of late Sunday, there were more than 40,000 cases and 900 deaths mostly in mainland China. The Centers for Disease Control said there are 12 confirmed cases in the U.S., none are in Florida.

The CDC is also monitoring hundreds of Americans on three military bases who are under a two-week quarantine after leaving Wuhan.

Airlines have been canceling flights to and from China.

The CDC says symptoms of the virus are flu-like but some can become life-threatening illnesses like pneumonia.

Roughly 6,000 people were expected at the Kendall event, which would have cost $10 to attend. With its cancelation, the Chinese Cultural Foundation won’t be able to make a donation to breast cancer awareness and help battle juvenile diabetes this year.

Organizers are planning to have the festival next year at Miami Dade College Kendall Campus.