MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Grammy Award-winner Janet Jackson is kicking off her new world tour in Miami.
Jackson’s “Black Diamond World Tour” will start at the American Airlines Arena on June 24. The 33-city tour includes stops in Orlando and Tampa as well.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 13 at noon.
The tour follows Jackson’s ‘Metamorphosis’ residency in Las Vegas, which ran from May to August 2019.
Hey U Guys! I’ve heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears. I’m working on my new album and going on a brand new World Tour this summer! Both titled ✨ “Black Diamond”. ✨ — Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength. — I love u guys so much and I’m #SoExcited to share this new era with you. See u soon! #BlackDiamond 🖤💎🍓😘 — A special pre-sale code will be sent ONLY to my mailing list subscribers tomorrow, Feb. 11! Click link in bio to sign-up for my mailing list on my website 🤗 Tickets go on-sale to the general public on February 13 at 12 pm! — 👉🏾 European & Additional World Dates To Be Announced!
Officials say the show will feature music from her new album Black Diamond, set for release this year, as well as “a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814 which was reissued last year to celebrate its 30th anniversary.
