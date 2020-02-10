



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With former Donald Trump ally Roger Stone’s sentencing on for next week, we’re learning just how harsh prosecutors want his punishment to be.

The veteran political trickster was arrested at his then Fort Lauderdale home, charged with lying to Congress and accused of making false statements about his involvement with WikiLeaks.

Stone was tried and found guilty.

Now the feds want him locked away from seven to nine years.

This is what was written in the sentencing court filing:

“Roger Stone obstructed Congress’ investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, lied under oath, and tampered with a witness…. he displayed contempt for this Court and the rule of law. For that, he should be punished in accord with the advisory guidelines.”

Stone is the sixth person associated with President Trump’s political campaign who have run-a-foul of the law.

Prosecutors also argued that Stone’s lies to House investigators interfered with the Russia investigation.

“Stone’s criminal conduct was not an act of desperation. He is a man of substantial means, and he has enjoyed a modicum of fame from his years of being a political advisor and confidant to powerful politicians… his conduct was undertaken purposefully, by someone who knew exactly what he was doing.”

Click here to read the full sentencing memorandum.