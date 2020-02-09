MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The making of a music video in Sweetwater turned violent, leaving a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head.

Yellow caution tape blocked off the streets in the area of SW 112th Ave. and 7th street.

Just before 4 p.m. Saturday, police said a fight broke out between two people during the filming of a music video.

Police said one person brought out a knife and the other a gun.

One officer heard the gunshots as they patrolled the area just blocks away. When they pulled up they found one of the people involved.

“That person brandished what appears to be a knife and at that moment another person then brought out a firearm and shot the person,” said Sweetwater Police Department spokesperson Jonathan Arche.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.

One person is being questioned by Miami-Dade Police Department, who has taken over this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.